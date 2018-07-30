Posted: Jul 30, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 10:36 AM

Jarett Jones

It is soaring high in its twentieth year here in Oklahoma. Wild Brew is back and just as fun as ever at the Cox Business Center, with the Broken Arrow Brewery, Iron Monk Brewery, Bricktown Brewery and many more.

Sutton Avian Research Center Director of Development Audra Fogle talks about the event

With almost 2,500 people participating, Wild Brew is one of the best attended fundraiser in the Tulsa area, and lives up to its nickname as “The Greatest Party Ever Hatched.”

Even though this event is fun, it is not all fun and games. This fundraiser is used to help support and fund the Sutton Avian Research Center.

Tickets start for this event at $65 for general admissions, and $165 for a special patron’s ticket. For more ticket and general information about the fundraiser you can go to www.wildbrew.org.