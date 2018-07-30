Posted: Jul 30, 2018 10:34 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 10:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You can help Oklahoma Wesleyan University women as they support a rescue home for women who are human trafficking victims in Southeast Asia. Oklahoma Wesleyan's chapter of the International Justice Mission is known as the Orange Mission. It encourages students on the campus to get involved fighting modern-day slavery.

The Orange Mission leadership team, comprised of Oklahoma Wesleyan's Marci Piper and University Relations Assistant Director, Heather Ulzman will participate in an awareness an fund-raising event in August. The two women will join ten other runners who will relay-run their way from New York City to Washington, D.C.