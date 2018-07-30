Posted: Jul 30, 2018 10:53 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 7:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting this morning and took action on several items.

The commissioners approved the Final Plat of Kelsey and Restrictions of Kesley Estates and Doug Hough Homes in District 2.

The commissioners also approved an updated policy and rental contract for the Washington County Fairground Facility. According to Commissioner Mitch Antle, the contract revision was done so it can be available in an online format going forward. The idea would be to have it as a PDF on the county’s website. The new contract did specify that the lessee is responsible for the set up and take down of events. There were no change in rates.

During the Commissioner’s report of the meeting commissioner Antle also talked about a grant that could help replace the lighting at the fairgrounds, with little or no cost to the county. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said anything to help the fairgrounds is good news.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Washington County Courthouse Administration Building