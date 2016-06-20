Posted: Jul 30, 2018 11:49 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 11:49 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners received reports from Jerry Roberts from Emergency Management and Kay Kelly from E911 this week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

Emergency Management director Jerry Roberts provided his quarterly update at the Monday morning meeting. During which Roberts discussed the May storms in Fairfax, the new radios and repeaters which have been installed around the county, and the transition from Samaritan EMS to Miller EMS in Barnsdall. Roberts also discussed the passage of State question 788 which legalized medicinal marijuana. Robert said that the Association of County commissioners of Oklahoma has made it known that if an organization or local government receives funding from ODOT, They are subject to federal law, not state law. This means that if a County employee fails a drug test, even with a medicinal marijuana license, they are subject to termination.

E911 Director Kay Kelly provided the commissioner update Next Generation 911. while next generation 911 is still a few years out, counties across the state of already began preparations for the transition. Part of the new system will be implemented by this time next summer . the ability to text 911 will soon be available in Osage County this will provide those in emergencies and opportunity to send a text to dispatch, and have Emergency Services sent to their location. The Next Step in preparing for Next Generation 911 will be getting GIS to 98% accuracy, but Kelly says that they will be ready for the transition when it happens.