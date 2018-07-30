Posted: Jul 30, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 2:45 PM

Max Gross

Former sheriff James Hallett and a mass of concerned citizens called for the resignation of current sheriff Kenny Freeman at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

The meeting was moved from the Nowata County Courthouse Annex to the Free Mason Building due to the number of citizens in attendance.

At the end of the new business portion Hallett was on the agenda and read a prepared statement outlining his concerns about the current administration. Hallett said that Freeman acts with a lack of professionalism and the county is at high risk.

You can hear Hallett’s full statement here.

Hallett wrapped up his statement by calling on Freeman to resign or for the board to take action to oust him. Hallett offered up his services to serve as an interim sheriff if action was taken.

Several other citizens shared their concerns with many echoing sentiments about the current state of affairs in the county. Lack of professionalism, leadership, several problems with dispatchers and general safety were the main points brought up by the community at large.

Sheriff Freeman gave a response to the criticism saying that social media drama has led to a lot of problems. He said that his door is and always has been open for citizens to voice their concerns.

Freeman tried to clarify a situation where a dispatcher fell asleep on the job as well. His full statement can also be found here.

Commissioners Curtis Barnes and Doug Sonenberg were present at the meeting. They convened into an executive session to talk over options with district attorney Kevin Buchanan.

Barnes and Sonenberg announced that there will be an agenda item calling for discussion and possible action on the current situation at next Monday’s meeting.

The next meeting will begin at the courthouse annex with the possibility of moving to Free Mason Building again or the fairground building based on attendance.