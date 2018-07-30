Posted: Jul 30, 2018 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 3:27 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Independence, Kansas man was arrested after several prescriptions pills were found in his possession. Jared Humaciu stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, Humaciu was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding while in Dewey city limits. An officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle that was driven by a female.

The officer asked her where the marijuana odor was coming from and she handed him a wrapper. She said there was no other marijuana in the vehicle.

The officer made Humaciu and another passenger exit the backseat of the vehicle so he could perform a search. Under the seat where Humaciu was sitting the officer located a baggie filled with green rectangular pills that appeared to be Xanax.

He confirmed that the pills were in fact Xanax. Humaciu said he purchased them from an apartment complex in Bartlesville. There were 78 pills in total.

At this time Humaciu was placed under arrest. Bond was set at $500.