News
Local News
Posted: Jul 30, 2018 3:59 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 3:59 PM
Emergency Management is Assessing Storm Damage
Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville received just short of an inch of rainfall during the storm that moved through the area at about 4 o'clock. Melissa Priter at Washington County Emergency Management reports the storm took the roof off of the football locker room at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona. She says crews are out doing a storm assesment.
Pritner says there are plenty of power outages
The storm moved relatively quickly through the area but there were many areas of localized flooding.
« Back to News