Posted: Jul 30, 2018 3:59 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 3:59 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville received just short of an inch of rainfall during the storm that moved through the area at about 4 o'clock. Melissa Priter at Washington County Emergency Management reports the storm took the roof off of the football locker room at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona. She says crews are out doing a storm assesment.

The storm moved relatively quickly through the area but there were many areas of localized flooding.