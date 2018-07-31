Posted: Jul 31, 2018 9:27 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 9:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Sooner Park splash pad is out of operation after Monday afternoon's storms. Parks Superintendent, Bobby Robinson says the equipment at the splash pad may have suffered a lightning strike or power surge.

Crews are working to diagnose the problem and they will order repair parts. Robinson says he hopes to complete repairs and have the splash pad open by the end of the week or early next week.