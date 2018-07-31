Posted: Jul 31, 2018 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 10:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Pawhuska Police Department is asking for your help in locating two men following an armed robbery Sunday. Peter Ryes and Stevee Von Flash Gordon are wanted for questioning regarding the robbery.

We have photos of the pair online as part of this story at Bartlesvilleradio.com. If you know the whereabouts of either individual please contact the Pawhuska Police Department at 918-287-4545. They say you may remain anonymous. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE or use the P3 TIPS app.

PHOTO COURTESY THE NEWS ON 6