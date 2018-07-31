Posted: Jul 31, 2018 12:10 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 12:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety has announced that a power outage on Sunday morning caused a computer hardware problem, and the driver license system is down at all Drivers License sites across the state. DPS and all tag agencies are unable to process Driver Licenses or ID requests at this time.

The state public safety department is working with the vendor which supplies the hardware to fix the problem. It is currently unknown how long this process will take. Again, all driver license stations and all tag agencies are affected by this issue.

We will update you when the state announced that the problem has been repaired.