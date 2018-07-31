Posted: Jul 31, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 3:32 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested after an attempted robbery that occurred on July 18. Benjamin Jackson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing several charges including attempted robbery, aggravated assault and damage to private property.

According to an affidavit, a victim reported that Jackson kicked in his front door and demanded his electronics while pointing a pistol at him. Jackson chased the victim into a bathroom of the apartment. Jackson fled the scene after the victim stated that he had already called the police.

The victim said he was familiar with Jackson and identified him during the robbery. He recognized the vehicle that was used to help Jackson get away. A witness also confirmed the vehicle that the victim saw leaving the scene.

Police made contact with Jackson on Monday while checking on a warrant. They were able to bring him to the police station where Jackson admitted to the attempted robbery.

Jackson stated that he was mad at the victim for an incident from a year ago and that he needed money. Jackson also stated that the gun used was a broken airsoft gun.

Bond was set at $30,000. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court next on August 17.