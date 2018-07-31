Posted: Jul 31, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2018 3:31 PM

Max Gross

A call about a domestic disturbance ended with a Washington County man in handcuffs. Jonathon Miller made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a charge domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor for an incident that occurred on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence in Dewey regarding a disturbance involving Miller and a dog. Miller had left the residence and officers made contact with him walking near Highway 123.

Miller claims that he got in to a verbal altercation with his wife and sister about the dog getting into the trash. Miller stated that he left because both women had told him too.

Miller’s sister claims that she was holding back the dog and trying to console her children when Miller grabbed her by the throat with his right hand and drawing back his left arm in a fist.

Miller’s wife then stood in the way to prevent Miller from punching his sister. Miller pushed his wife away with both hands.

The woman stated there were seven children all under the age of thirteen who witnessed the incident.

Miller saw his bond set at $2,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victims and witnesses.