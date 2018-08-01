Posted: Aug 01, 2018 8:12 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2018 9:41 AM

Jarett Jones

On Wednesday, KWON was able to sit down and discuss the August Legislative Session, Russia and Border Security with Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford.

The U.S. Senate is still in session this week, even though the United States House of Representatives is not. Meanwhile, the Senate will have next week off.

Lankford said he thinks there should be no break, citing upcoming Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Lankford talks about border security

Senator Lankford also spoke about trade tariffs and the efforts that President Trump is taking to protect American farmers.