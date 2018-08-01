Posted: Aug 01, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2018 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A man trying to use his brother’s name while is possession of drugs was arrested earlier this week. Richard Andregg made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of false impersonation to create liability and possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Andregg was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having a cracked windshield. Andregg gave the officer a false first name and a mumbled his date of birth so the officer could not hear it. Andregg said he did not have his social security number either.

Andregg was detained into police custody and a search of his person produced a baggie of marijuana in his pants pocket. Andregg finally told the officer his first name was ‘Richard’ and that he gave a false name because he was nervous about the marijuana and he thought he might have a warrant as well.

Bond for Andregg was set at $1,000.