Posted: Aug 01, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2018 3:46 PM

Max Gross

Longtime Bartlesville city manager Ed Gordon made his retirement official Wednesday after 27 years of service with the city. A reception was held at the Bartlesville Community Center to celebrate Gordon’s service. Current and former members of the city council, state legislators, and other official gathered with the public to wish Gordon well. Mayor when Gordon was appointed as city manager, now State Senator Julie Daniels read a proclamation.

Gordon was hired as the wastewater department supervisor initially in 1991 and has also served as the public works director. Gordon was Bartlesville’s city manager since 2006. Gordon offered some words of advice in parting.

Mike Bailey has already been hired to take over as city manager effective Wednesday.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also declared today as ‘Ed Gordon Day’.

We wish Ed and his wife Janie best of luck in retirement.