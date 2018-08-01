Posted: Aug 01, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2018 3:42 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings announced through a press release on Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation on a BPD employee.

The FBI is investigating officer Steven Powers relating to actions alleged to have occurred before his employment with the City of Bartlesville.

Powers became employed by the City of Bartlesville effective August 21, 2017. He was placed on paid administrative leave effective July 27, pending the outcome of an internal investigation underway by the Bartlesville Police Department.

City manager Mike Bailey said, “We will review this matter further and take appropriate action once the internal investigation is complete.”

We will have more information on this story as it develops.