Posted: Aug 01, 2018 4:46 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2018 4:46 PM

Max Gross

2018 was a season full of highlight for the Doenges Ford Indians. Bartlesville used a roster with several returning players and added talent to it for a very fruitful summer season.

The Indians finished the year with a 21-17 record. Obviously the biggest win of the summer came in the championship game of the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament as the Indians knocked off Kickapoo, Missouri 5-4 in thrilling title game victory.

Bartlesville narrowly escaped with the crown after it turned a slick double play to clinch the championship.

Prior to that the Indians were successful as a part of their annual trip to Branson in June. Bartlesville won four of its five contests that weekend.

Another successful weekend trip came in mid-June as a part of a trip to Chanute, Kansas. The Indians offense exploded for 56 runs total over four games, three of which were wins. That included a 26-0 win over Osawatomie and a 15-0 win over Linn County.

The Indians had their struggles toward the back half of the season in July. The season ended after the team won just one game at the state tournament and were eliminated by Ardmore.

Bartlesville has a multitude of players with remaining eligibility as the 2019 summer awaits.