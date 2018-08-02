Posted: Aug 02, 2018 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2018 9:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Washington County judge is the defendant in a charge filed with the State Supreme Court. District Judge Curtis DeLapp is accused of gross neglect of duty and other charges.

A document filed with the court on Wednesday details several events dating back to 2015 alleging that Judge DeLapp failed to follow procedure. The case stems from claims that were broght to the court earlier this year.

The filing sets forth a series of court dates, which if they are all followed and if DeLapp is found guilty could result in his removal from office during a hearing on October 15th.

He also has the option to not fight the charge and step down voluntarily by August 20th with no loss of benefits.