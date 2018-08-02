Posted: Aug 02, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2018 10:17 AM

Oklahoma health officials have adopted new rules for the use of medical marijuana to replace ones hurriedly adopted last month that were harshly criticized by medical marijuana supports and the state's attorney general.

Without discussion, the state Board of Health unanimously voted Wednesday to adopt the new rules .

The new guidelines eliminate a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement for a pharmacist in every dispensary. Both rules had been quickly adopted by the board during an emergency meeting despite a warning from its own attorney. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin signed them into law the next day.

Another rule that was dropped had required women of "childbearing age" to undergo a pregnancy test.

Two marijuana advocacy groups filed lawsuits challenging the rules, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority.