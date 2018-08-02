Posted: Aug 02, 2018 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2018 3:26 PM

Max Gross

A man who was caught stealing a television from a residence appeared in Washington County Court on Thursday. Bradley Whistler stood before a judge facing a charge on second degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, a woman arrived at the residence in question and saw Whistler carrying a television off the property through an open front door. There were no signs of a forced entry.

The owner of the home did not give Whistler permission to enter. The owner claims to know Whistler from previous experiences and Whistler knows that he is not allowed on the property.

Whistler was arrested and read his rights. He later admitted to entering without permission. Whistler claims he was trying to protect the home owner’s valuables from future break-in’s while he is in rehab.

Whistler is slated to appear in court next on August 17.