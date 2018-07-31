Posted: Aug 02, 2018 4:17 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2018 4:17 PM

Max Gross

President Trump made an unexpected phone call into the Rush Limbaugh's show on Wednesday to congratulate the host on his 30th year of broadcasting.

In a jovial, free-wheeling conversation, the two spoke at length about the economy, immigration and why Trump believes shutting down the government in September could ultimately be a positive for the GOP, despite little support for the move within the party.

Much of the conversation focused on the pair discussing Trump's accomplishments in the face of staunch opposition.

Rush and The President reveled in the low unemployment and high gross domestic product numbers that Trump has overseen in recent months, despite having what Limbaugh called "seemingly the entirety of Washington’s political class opposed to you."

Limbaugh later asked the president if he has taken to leaning on advice from his close advisers in the White House, or if Trump is "still following your gut?"

The president went on to suggest that he's still not completely happy with his advisers, a group that has been in a near-constant state of flux since he took office.

"We have some great people, and I’ve made some changes," Trump said. "But we’re really close to getting a fantastic — really just a fantastic group of people. We have some really great ones, and I think that’s reflective on the success that we’re having as an administration."

Trump has highlighted Limbaugh's supportive comments on his Twitter feed in the past, including as recently as Tuesday.

"Rush Limbaugh is a great guy who truly gets it!" Trump tweeted after "Fox & Friends" played an audio clip of Limbaugh arguing the merits of a government shutdown.

Hear the entire conversation here.