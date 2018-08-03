Posted: Aug 03, 2018 10:24 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2018 12:00 PM

Jarett Jones

This year to help raise funds for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Oklahoma you can go Glamping.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters Area Director Charlene Dew explains Glamping

The event will be held on Saturday August the 25th, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. You can buy individual tickets or reserve a whole table. All the proceeds from the event go to benefit the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

For more information you can visit bigeventbartlesville.org, or call (918) 213-4524.