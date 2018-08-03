Posted: Aug 03, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2018 3:02 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners will take action on an agenda item regarding the future of current sheriff Kenny Freeman at a Monday morning meeting.

The first item on the agenda calls for an executive session to discuss discipline or possible resignation for Freeman.

District Attorney Kevin Buchanan says it is the duty of the county commissioners to evaluate all options and make a decision.

At last week’s meeting, several concerned citizens including former sheriff James Hallett spoke out against Freeman and called for his resignation.

Freeman was appointed as sheriff in February after Sandy Hadley’s retirement. He was the only one to apply for the post.

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.