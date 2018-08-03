Posted: Aug 03, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2018 3:39 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Police Department was the beneficiary of a donation made by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office this week.

DPD will now possess two Ford Crown Victoria cruisers and two Dodge Chargers thanks to the WCSO. All four vehicles have emergency equipment installed as well as a cage barrier between the front and back seats.

Lieutenant Jon Copeland and Captain Brnadon Cranor presented the vehicles to Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea.

The sheriff’s office will also be hosting a pancake breakfast at 610 NE Washington Boulevard on Saturday morning.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Washington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)