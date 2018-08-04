Posted: Aug 04, 2018 3:16 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2018 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Students who live in Oak Park and attend Dewey Schools won't be able to ride the bus to school this year. Dewey Superintendent, Vince Vincent sent a letter to parents this week saying that Dewey couildn't get permission for bus stops in Oak Park neighborhoods.

Vincent's letter says the availability of creating stops on county roads in the area while keeping students safe just couldn't be accomplished effectively.