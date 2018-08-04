Posted: Aug 04, 2018 5:06 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2018 5:06 AM

Max Gross

High school football is just around the corner, and as we reported last week, Bartlesville High is gearing up for its annual Bruin Brawl this weekend. BHS will take the practice field at 12:01 on Monday morning. The practice will be without pads, but will still feature a robust Bruin football contingent, as nearly 85 guys are out for the team this season.

The first half of practice is always vital, as first-year head coach Lee Blankenship will have his squad’s undivided attention before school is in session later on in the month. Blankenship talks about the first few weeks of practice.

Bartlesville High begins the season on August 31st at Claremore. The Bruins will be holding a media day on Saturday afternoon at four out at Custer Stadium. KWON will be on hand. We will also have coverage of the midnight Bruin Brawl right here – and online at BartlesvilleRadio.com.

All BHS football games this fall will air on AM -1400 and FM 93.3 KWON.