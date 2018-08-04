Posted: Aug 04, 2018 8:54 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2018 8:54 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A 10-foot Albino Boa Constrictor has disappeared from Safari Zoological Park in Caney. Montgomery County Sheriff Bobby Dierks tells our news partner, KGGF News the snake has been missing for a month. Zoo owner Tom Harvey told the Sheriff someone may have stolen the reptile. Sheriff Dierks says they were made aware of the situation when they contacted the owner

If you see the snake or if you have information about it call the Montgomery County Sheriff ‘s Office at 620-330-1000.