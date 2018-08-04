Posted: Aug 04, 2018 5:10 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2018 5:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An aircraft crashed Saturday morning northwest of Ponca City killing the five people onboard. The Oklahoma Highway patrol reports a 2000 EXTRA EA-400 was northbound when for a yet unknown reason the airplane lost altitude and stuck the ground.

The Highway Patrol is withholding the names of the occupants. The report indicates the names will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City. The News on 6 is reporting that the five are confirmed to be from Independence, Kansas.

The aircraft crashed at 10:40 Saturday morning on U Street , 3-tenths of a mile south of Coleman Road.

The mishap remains under investigation.