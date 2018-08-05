Posted: Aug 05, 2018 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2018 2:44 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The victims of a plane crash near Ponca City late Saturday morning are being identified as from Independence residents. The Montgomery County Chronicle is reporting the victims as Tim Valentine, Bill Warner of rural Independence, his son Nick Warner of rural Independence, and two of Nick's sons.

The five were believed to be returning to Independence from a fly-in breakfast at the Ponca City Airport. The plane crashed in a soybean field near Ponca City around 11:00 Saturday morning killing all on board.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and National Transportation Safety Board will not officially release the names of the victims until after the preliminary investigation is completed. The NTSB has said that a preliminary investigation could take more than one week.