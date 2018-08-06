Posted: Aug 06, 2018 3:03 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 3:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action Monday morning on the treasurer's transcript of proceedings concerning a list of ten properties acquired at resale. The board will also act on a contract labor agreement between the county health department and Mark Cromwell for the fiscal year. Monday morning's board meeting is set for 9 o'clock at the courthouse administrative center.