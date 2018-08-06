Posted: Aug 06, 2018 3:05 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 3:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will take action on a bid for the Safe Routes to School program Monday night. The agenda calls for action on a series of bids for materials, including rock salt, asphaltic concrete, aggregate base, dry sand, emulsified asphaltic oils, and concrete. The council plans to take action on a bid for the Mountain Road Asphalt Rehabilitation project. Monday night's city council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building.