Posted: Aug 06, 2018 7:20 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 7:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

One person is dead and three others injured as a result of an early morning accident on U.S. 169 5 miles south of Oologah in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 30 year-old Taylor Thomas of Bartlesville died at the scene.

The report indicates Thomas was northbound at a high rate of speed. His Honda hit a car from behind, went off the roadway to the left, hit a guard rail and rolled several times. The GMC Sierra Thomas hit was driven by 48 year-old Terry Davis of Collinsville. Davis was treated at the scene and was released. Thomas's passenger, 23 year-old Kaylynn Viles of Bartlesville was flown by Lifeflight to St. John Hospital where she was treated for internal injuries and was released. Oologah-Talala Emergency Medical Services took a second passenger, 47 year-old Melissa Green, also of Bartlesville, to St. John where she was admitted in critical but stable condition with external and internal injuries.

Kaylynn Viles was the only passenger in the Thomas vehicle who was using a seatbelt.