Posted: Aug 06, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 9:59 AM
Tell Bartlesville Planners How to Use the Tower Green
Charlie Taraboletti
There have been several public meetings for you to make your views on the Tower Green Project known to city planning officials but here is one more opportunity. Project consultants have published an online survey.
The gathering space is set for construcdtion on Sixth Street between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center. Voters approved the funding as part of the March 6th bond election.
Community Development Director, Lisa Beeman says consultants are working with the city council to prepare a plan for the area that will be accssible, visible, attractive, and memorable. The survey aims to help determine a focus for the space, seating, surroundings, and water feature preferences.
The online survey will be available until Wednesday, August 22nd. We have a link. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Bartlesville Community Center.
