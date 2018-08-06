Posted: Aug 06, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 10:37 AM

Bill Lynch

Bobby Hair from the Osage County Sheriff Department discussed Surveillance at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners this week. The issue arose that people have been parking their vehicles overnight at and utilizing the new OSU Extension Office at the Osage County Fairground for late night parties and other inappropriate activities. There is currently surveillance cameras at the Indoor Arena, however their field of view is blocked in the direction of Extension Office.





Hair said that in order to add additional cameras to the fairgrounds they will need to integrate the Fairground into their network. Additionally, Hair said he would need to look at where cameras could be placed to provide the best area coverage. The County will also continue to patrol the area and have unauthorized parked vehicles towed.





The Osage County Board of County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.



