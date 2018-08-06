Posted: Aug 06, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 11:00 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners sought the counsel of District Attorney Kevin Buchanan during a forty minute long executive session at a Monday morning meeting.

The purpose of the executive session was to discuss the employment of Sheriff Kenny Freeman. Nothing was disclosed from the confidential communications with Buchanan. The commissioners opted to table any action until next week’s meeting.

Sheriff Freeman is seeking outside legal counsel, a right he is granted according to state statute. Legal representatives from Hastings, Hughes and Associates claim that Buchanan has recused himself from defending the sheriff on certain issues.

Buchanan says that he has not recused himself, but he would have to prosecute a potential petition for removal and therefore he cannot represent the sheriff.

The commissioners were presented a contract for representation. They opted to table any action in order to review the details of the contract. Any funds used for legal counsel would come from the sheriff’s general operating budget.

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m.