Posted: Aug 06, 2018 11:16 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 11:16 AM

Jarett Jones

With school starting just around the corner, Just Between Friends would like to help. Just Between Friends is a Tulsa based consignment sale that is the largest in the region with one in 30 states, and one in Canada.

This year JBF will be held on August 19th-25th, at the Exchange Center Building at Expo Square. At the event local families can sign up and sell items that their kids have outgrown, and the money raised will go back into the pockets of these families.

With the donations, and consignments at the sale you may receive a Tax Donation Receipt for your donation to the event. The items that are sold range from clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, baby equipment, and electronics, and are generally priced from 50% to 90% off the original retail price of the item.

Co-Founder Daven Tackett talks about free admission for Sunday August 19th

All First-time sellers at the JBF events can wave their consignment fee when they use the code: Consign4Free, at registration.

For more information you can visit justbetweenfriends.com