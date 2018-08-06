Posted: Aug 06, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested after marijuana, an open container of alcohol and a firearm were found in his vehicle after a routine traffic stop. Payton Johnson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing several charges including diving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and transporting an open container.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled over Johnson for a defective tag light. Dispatch advised the officer that Johnson’s license had been flagged as suspended. His insurance was unconfirmed as well.

At this time Johnson was placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle produced a black backpack that was behind the back seat. Inside was a large Ziploc bag containing three other baggies of marijuana weighing out to approximately two ounces.

While Johnson’s person was being searched six rounds of .22 caliber ammunition fell out of his pocket. Johnson disclosed that a handgun was in the backpack as well. The officer also located a digital scale and a half-empty liter of vodka in the bag.

Johnson claims that he does not sell marijuana he just gives it away to friends.

Bond for Johnson was set at $20,000. His next scheduled court date is set for August 12.