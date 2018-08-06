Posted: Aug 06, 2018 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday for reportedly trespassing at the same residence for the second time within a week. Kevin Pendley stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of burglary forced entry and trespassing.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence on 14th Street in Bartlesville. The officer was familiar with Pendley from a similar trespassing incident on July 30.

Upon arrival the officer heard a woman yelling that Pendley was in the basement. Pendley was detained by officers and placed in the back seat of the patrol car.

The victim wanted to speak with officers across the street out of fear of Pendley even though he was in custody. The woman had barricaded her home after the first incident to the point that it was difficult for her to come and go.

She stated that Pendley began banging on every door and yelling for the victim. Pendley then forced his way through an exterior door to the laundry room. The door had a twin sized bed in front of it as a barricade that Pendley was able to push back.

Bond for Pendley was set at $20,000.