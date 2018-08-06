Posted: Aug 06, 2018 4:42 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2018 4:42 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Four people filed for election to the Bartlesville City Council on Monday. Incumbent First-ward councilman Dale Copeland filed for re-election for his seat, Paul Stewart filed for the ward-two seat on the council, Joel Rabin filed for the ward-four seat, and incumbent fifth-ward councilman Treavor Dorsey filed for re-election to his seat.

The filing period runs through 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. You can pick up a declaration of candidacy from the county election board or download the form from the state election board website – elections.ok.gov.

The seats on the council will be elected as part of the November 6th General Election.