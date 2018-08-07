Posted: Aug 07, 2018 7:26 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2018 7:26 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklhoma Department of Public Safety has announced that a computer hardware problem has once again caused the driver license system to be down at all Driver's License sites across the state. DPS and all tag agencies are unable to process driver licenses or ID requests at this time.

DPS has posted an apology for the inconvenience on their website and say they are working with the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem as soon as possible.

It is currently unknown how long this process will take. Again, all driver license stations and all tag agencies are affected by this issue.