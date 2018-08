Posted: Aug 07, 2018 9:31 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2018 9:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville has invested regularly into updates at city hall. Mayor Dale Copeland says work is going on to update the elevator systems in the building.

The mayor says the project will cost just more than 8 thousand dollars and it will add to the safety at city hall.