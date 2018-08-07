Posted: Aug 07, 2018 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2018 10:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces that the computer system serving statewide driver license and tag agent offices has been repaired and all agencies appear to be fully functional. All driver license offices and tag agencies will resume normal operations. DPS and vendor technicians will be monitoring the system in case of any additional problems.

The department announced just after 8 o'clock that the system was down and the a contractor had been called in to fix the problem.