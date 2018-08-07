News
Posted: Aug 07, 2018 11:40 AM
Legislative Working Group to Discuss Medical Marijuana
Charlie Taraboletti
The State of Oklahoma's Legislative Working Group on Medical Marijuana is set to meet Wednesday. Senator Julie Daniels is a member of the group. It has met twice already. Daniels says the legislators have heard from several groups who were part of promoting the state question. She says the group is working hard to fully understand their intent.
The session will be streamed live on the state senate's website, www.oksenate.gov and on Facebook.
