Posted: Aug 07, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2018 2:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

City of Bartlesville-owned Sooner and Frontier swimming pools will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 12th. Mayor, Dale Copeland says the last day to swim is Aug. 11th. Copeland says the pools will close the same week Bartlesville and Dewey students go back to school. He says most of the lifeguards are either college or high school students and that means the pool of lifeguards is drying up. The pools are owned by the City of Bartlesville and managed and operated by the Richard Kane YMCA.