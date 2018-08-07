Posted: Aug 07, 2018 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2018 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man allegedly pulled out gun to threaten his wife during a domestic dispute over the weekend. David Smith stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of domestic abuse and aggravated assault.

According to an affidavit, Smith and his wife got into an argument about an alleged extramarital affair Smith was having.

The victim claims that Smith wrestled her to the ground. He then hit with his fist or elbow leaving a bruise on her thigh. Smith also slapped her face with an open hand.

The victim stated Smith tried to get in his vehicle and leave the residence but she jumped in the back seat and slapped the back of his head and told him he was acting stupid. She claims that Smith then pulled her out of the car and pointed a gun to her head.

She tried to grab the gun away from him and eventually he threw it back in the vehicle. Smith claims he just waved the weapon around to get her out of the car and never pointed it at her.

Smith also admitted to having the affair, “a long time ago.”

When police arrived on the scene Smith refused to tell them where the weapon was. At this time police attempted to detain him but he threw a phone charger he was holding at the victim’s face.

Bond was set at $10,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for August 31.