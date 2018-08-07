News





Aug 07, 2018

Two More File for Council Seats

Charlie Taraboletti

Two incumbent Bartlesville city council members filed for re-election on Tuesday. Third ward councilman Jim Curd and fourth ward councilman Alan Gentges turned in declarations of candidacy. Four people filed on Monday -- first ward councilman Dale Copeland and fifth ward councilman Trevor Dorsey filed for re-election, Joel Rabin filed for the ward four seat, and Paul Stewart filed in ward two. The filing period ends Wednesday afternoon a 5 o'clock. The seats will be filled at the November 6th general election.