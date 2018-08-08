Posted: Aug 08, 2018 7:10 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 10:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

In just three weeks, former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa business man Kevin Stitt face one another in a runoff to win the Republican spot for Governor on the November Ballot.

Yesterday evening, both men joined our news partners at the News on 6 for a one-hour debate on the issues facing the office holder.

Stitt talked about his views as a businessman and how his outside perspective would help the state.

Cornett talked about his successes as OKC Mayor and how changes should be made at the state level.

There were no major barbs in the debate, the governor’s race has generally been a positive one to this point. Cornett beat Stitt by five percentage points during the primary race, but both men failed to get the majority of the vote necessary to win the GOP’s spot – thus the runoff election later this month.