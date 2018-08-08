Posted: Aug 08, 2018 7:19 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 10:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Many in Southeast Kansas are feeling sorrow after the plane crash that left five in the area dead this the weekend.

Losing members of the community in the tragic plane crash outside Ponca City has left many looking to help.

Montgomery County emergency management director Rick Whitson feels the same but has taken the next step and has set up a GoFundMe account for the grieving Warner family.

Whitson has known the Warners, and the others, for many years and has been greatly impacted by the tragedy and encourages any support for the family.

Warner is survived by his daughter, wife, and baby to be.