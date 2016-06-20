Posted: Aug 08, 2018 8:53 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 8:53 AM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday morning August 9th at 9 am in the meeting room at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska. Curtis Huntsinger of American Fidelity will discuss with the Commissioners upgrading and enhancing the section 125 and flexible spending accounts for their employees, and County officers will discuss departmental budget request for the fiscal year 2018/2019. The Commissioners will also discuss and possibly take action regarding the County Holidays for 2019 and the Annual Holiday Dinner.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held at 10am on Monday August 13th at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.