Posted: Aug 08, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 2:22 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The City of Bartlesville announced that the work on the Johnstone Avenue Concrete Rehabilitation project that was scheduled for earlier this week has been delayed.

Work on the project was scheduled to start last week, but will not begin until this coming Monday. According to a release, Bartlesville Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said that the company contracted to do the job, KSL Dirt Works, is working on numerous other projects around town, and didn’t have the staff to get the job started.

The project consists of pavement rehabilitation on Johnstone Avenue between 14th Street and 17th Street as well as area curb replacement and construction of two sidewalk ramps.

There will likely be lane closures and detours downtown when the work begins next week.